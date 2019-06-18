Future Final Fantasy VII Remake Parts Won’t Take As Long To Develop

Back in 2014, rumors surfaced that Square Enix was making a remake of Final Fantasy VII. Then in 2015, Final Fantasy VII Remake was officially announced. And then Square Enix revealed it would release in parts, episodic style. Fast-forward, and earlier this month it finally announced the remake of the RPG classic will release on March 3, 2020. Well, the first part that is. There’s no word on a release date for future parts or even how many other parts there will be. We know the first part takes place entirely Midgar, and represents about 20 percent of the original game. That being known, many are worried it’s going to be a long, long time before every part in this remake releases, and that may be true, but Square Enix insists future parts will release quicker.

“Due to the work already done on the first game we anticipate development of the second game [part] to be more efficient,” said Yoshinori Kitase, producer on the game. “We have our own internal schedule and plan, but for now we’d like to focus our information on the first game in the project.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Square Enix has noted that every part will be comparable in size to a standalone Final Fantasy game. And for those that don’t know: standalone Final Fantasy games are pretty big, suggesting it will be many years before the final part in this remake releases. That said, the hardest part of the remake, the foundation, is over. Further, it’s worth pointing out the game had development trouble early on and actually shifted developers at some point to Square Enix internal. In other words, this certainly inflated the development process.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is poised to release on March 3, 2020 via the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports other than PS5.

For more news, media, and information on Final Fantasy VII Remake, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.