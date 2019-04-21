‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Finds Voice Actor For “An Old Favorite”

One of the most highly-anticipated games in recent years is easily Final Fantasy VII Remake, but details have been relatively non-existent since the title was revealed back in 2015. There have been a few pieces of information here and there, but nothing for fans to really sink their teeth into. Then again, with it being a remake, fans already know what to expect. That said, a recent development may give those anticipating the upcoming game a bit of relief, in that it indicates the project is still underway. According to a voice actor by the name of Joe Weber, he is providing the voice of “an old favorite.”

As spotted by Reddit user “lunaticuss,” who shared their findings on the Final Fantasy VII Remake subreddit, Twitter user Joe Weber lists the game in his bio on the social media site. After the discovery, someone approached him on Twitter to ask if they were going to be providing the voice for a character in the upcoming game.

Hey! I am and he’s an old favorite 😉 — Joe Weber (@GrubbsJoe) April 20, 2019

Weber then went on to say that the character he will be voicing in Final Fantasy VII Remake is a member of AVALANCHE. When asked if all of the voice acting has been recorded for the game, Weber said, “Not yet. It’s been a long process as they continue to develop the game. They want to make sure it’s as perfect as possible for the fans.”

Recently, it was revealed that Naoki Hamaguchi was promoted to co-director on Final Fantasy VII Remake, and now that the full focus of the studio is on the game, it is only a matter of time before we hear something more official from the developers. Here’s to hoping it is sooner than later.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development for at least the PlayStation 4. For more about the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

