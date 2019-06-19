Final Fantasy XIV Time Card Comes With a Free Black Fat Chocobo Mount

If you’re a Final Fantasy fan that’s looking forward to the arrival of the Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers expansion on July 2nd, there is a deal happening on Amazon that you need to take advantage of right away. They’ve partnered with Square Enix on an exclusive promotion that offers the Black Fat Chocobo mount DLC for free with most video game purchases (excluding pre-orders) over $19.99. The number one target for this deal is the Final Fantasy XIV 60-day time card, which can be ordered right here for $29.99.

However, you can take advantage of the deal in a million different ways. If you’re not interested in the time card, check out Amazon’s main video game page for more options (the PlayStation Classic $29.99 deal is another good target). Just make sure that the offer is listed in the “Special offers and Product Promotions” section on the product you’re interested in. You should also note that the Black Fat Chocobo code will be emailed within two days of the purchase date. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion can be found here for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Take part in the next saga of the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online with the next legendary expansion pack-SHADOWBRINGERS! Explore breathtaking new environments, encounter exotic new races, master exciting new jobs, and fighting alongside prominent characters with the new Trust system as you embark on a new journey as the Warrior of Darkness! With over 14 million adventurers worldwide, join the next chapter and become what you must. Become the Warrior of Darkness! IMPORTANT: Please note that the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion pack also includes Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward & Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood. This package requires Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn) to play the game.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.