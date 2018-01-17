Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Confirmed, Gets Release Date With PC Version

Final Fantasy XV fans, your big day has arrived – well, big day in terms of getting details on the new royal edition, anyway.

Square Enix has officially announced the forthcoming edition coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, set for release on March 6th. That’s also the day the Windows PC version will arrive as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as the contents of the Royal Edition, here’s what all is included:

An all-new dungeon – Insomnia City Ruins: Expanded Map

New features such as first person mode, new gear and new bosses.

Armiger Unleashed – after you collect all 13 royal arms, a more action-oriented mode of the Armiger is unlocked.

Royal Vessel – the boat from FFXV is now a controllable vehicle. The same body of water (between Cape Caem and Atlissia) can now be freely explored.

All season pass content – Episode Gladiolus, Episode Prompto, Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades, and Episode Ignis.

Over a dozen pieces of DLC, including weapons, Regalia car skins, and item sets.

The Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV will be available for $49.99, and along with the game and the above content, you’ll also get a new package design put together by legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano. The official trailer for the Royal Edition is below, straight from the FFXV Twitter account.

Coming 6th March 2018 #FFXV Royal Edition brings the acclaimed epic to new heights!

Royal Edition includes an all new dungeon (Insomnia City Ruins), the Royal Vessel, Armiger Unleashed, all season pass content and more! pic.twitter.com/TsOcuuNT87 — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) January 16, 2018

Now, for those of you that already have the game, don’t worry, there will be an option to upgrade so you don’t have to buy it all over again. The Royal Edition upgrade will be available for a yet-to-be-determined price, and will release on the same day as the full edition of the game, March 6th

As for the PC version, you can catch the official trailer above, which confirms the release date and gives PC fans an idea of what to expect from their edition of the game. Note: you might want to save yourself some hard drive space. The full specs are below, and note that you’ll need at least over 155GB of hard drive space with 4K HDR. (Regular systems will require, ulp, 100GB.)

You can check out the official cover art of the Royal Edition below – and it certainly does look enticing for those of you that are into deep Final Fantasy art.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

(Thanks to Wario64 for the scoop!)