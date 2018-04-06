Final Fantasy XV and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Collaboration Unveiled

Final Fantasy XV fans … be patient with me. I’m about to go full fangirl on you, please don’t hold it against me but oh my god the hype levels are rising! Square Enix just unveiled during PAX East that there is a new collaboration on the horizon! You may remember that Final Fantasy XV has a few fusions under their belt already, most notably the massive Assassin’s Creed event. Later on they added the Half-Life gear to the game and now … now we get to be Lara Croft once more.

Details right now are scarce but we will update as soon as we learn more! For now, we have the simple teaser at the end of Square Enix’s panel that teased “Coming Soon” alongside the Shadow of the Tomb Raider banner. If it works like previous collaborations, we might see our favourite boy band in full Lara gear and setting off on another fantastic adventure. Maybe we’ll finally get those dual pistols, you never know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the next phase for a much younger Lara Croft, recently announced with its own amazing trailer, it’s fantastic to have even more ways to get amped up. One thing we know for sure is that Final Fantasy XV is showing no signs of slowing down with even more DLC announced and no end date in sight.

What future collaborations would you like to see in the world of Final Fantasy XV? Do you like how they are handling post-launch content, or do you wish they’d move on to another title already? Sound off with your thoughts on the comment section below. One comment = one selfie with Prompto.

For more about Final Fantasy XV:

“Get ready to be at the centre of the ultimate fantasy adventure. Enter the world of Final Fantasy XV, and experience epic action-packed battles along your journey of discovery. You are Noctis, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Lucis, and your quest is to reclaim your homeland from the clutches of the imperial army. Joined by your closest friends, you will take the wheel and experience a voyage like no other, travelling through the breath-taking world of Eos encountering larger-than-life beasts and unforgiving enemies. You will learn to master the skills of weaponry and magic, channelling the power of your ancestors allowing you to effortlessly warp through the air in thrilling combat. Fresh faces and long-time fans, fulfil your destiny and experience a brand new kind of fantasy. Pre-order the Day One Edition to receive the exclusive FINAL FANTASY series weapon – the Masamune!”