Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition’s Benchmark Tool Will Let You Know If Your PC Can Run the Game

We’re just a month away from the release of Final Fantasy XV for Windows, which is sure to be a big hit with the PC gaming community. But take a step back and ask yourself – “Can my PC handle the 100GB monster that’s coming from Square Enix?”

It’s a good question – and, fortunately, the publisher is here to help with a tool that will be able to see if your laptop or desktop PC is up to spec.

The company has released a new benchmark tool that you can download right now, which will be able to tell you how your game will run on your PC. Free of charge, the tool will be able to optimize your system and see how well it runs, using a scenario that fans from the game will certainly be familiar with. (And Cindy Aurum is there to greet you, too!)

It’s a good tool to run, since Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition is taking advantage of a number of high-tech features. The game will be able to support both 4K and 8K resolutions, along with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, and mod support once it becomes available. You can watch the video above, posted by Giuseppe’s Gaming, to get a better idea of what the benchmark is all about.

For the most part, unless you have a superbly powered rig, you’ll more than likely with somewhere in the “Standard” range, like if you have a PC that runs with GeForce GTX of some kind, as well as a good set of RAM (maybe 16GB?) and at least an Intel Core i7. That still means the game will run pretty smoothly, but unless you’ve got something top of the line, you probably shouldn’t expect a 60 frames per second/4K kind of performance. Still, you’ll get something good, like on the level of how the console versions perform, so don’t worry too much about it.

Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition will come loaded with a lot of content (it should be considering its 100GB+ size), so fans will definitely get their money’s worth out of it. But test out the benchmark first, just to be sure that the game will be running up to speed for you.

Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition releases on March 6.