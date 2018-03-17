New Final Fantasy XV Mod Lets You Jam Out to Your Own Tunes In-Game

Driving around with your boys in that tricked out Regalia is a huge part of the Final Fantasy XV experience. While Prompto shares his philosophy regarding selfies and Ignis goes off about his latest “recipaaaay,” getting to the next destination can be an interesting ride. At least now, thanks to a new mod, you can control what tunes you and the crew jam out to.

Interested in downloading the mod for yourself? Here’s what you need to know, according to modder ‘LukeLC’:

Radio Tuner is a simple application for Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition to completely customize your roadtrip audio experience. Listen to built-in tunes outside the game, export them to your own MP3s, or add your own music library into the game via file replacement–all in a few clicks with a simple GUI.

Setup

Simply download and extract the contents of the .zip file anywhere on your hard drive. No installation is required.

What’s New

Improved procedural header detection accuracy

Added experimental support for *.mab and OGG-based *.sab/*.mab files (not guaranteed to work in-game)

Added support for unicode filenames

Improved export audio quality

Known Issues

Not all *.sab/*.mab files are compatible with Radio Tuner. You may receive error messages from the application itself or in-game audio may fail to play as expected. Use at your own risk!

In-game audio length is limited to the length of the track being replaced. If the replacement track is longer, it will be cut off.

How-to

1. Unlock Music

2. Import

Run FFXV Radio Tuner and wait for the application to load. Once it’s ready, import a *.sab file from your Final Fantasy XV’s …\SteamLibrary\SteamApps\common\FINAL FANTASY XV\datas\sound\resources\20000music\jp\ folder. This is where the Regalia’s music is stored (as opposed to regular game soundtrack).

Once the file has been imported, you can listen to it directly within Radio Tuner. Click the Play button on the left to begin, and click anywhere in the center status box to adjust volume.

3. Export (Optional)

Radio Tuner features the ability to export FFXV audio to a variety of more common formats, such as MP3, OGG, and WAV. Find a tune you really like? Add it to playlists of your own!

4. Replace

To add your own music to Final Fantasy XV, you’ll need to replace a built-in track. Once you’ve imported a track you have unlocked in the game, click Replace and navigate to the audio file you’d like to replace the in-game track with. Input audio files can be virtually any format, including MP3.

Once a file has been selected, a backup of the original will be made (with the extension *.orig) and your track will be converted to FFXV format in its place. To verify everything worked correctly, import the file again and have a listen!

Ready to get jammin’? You can download the mod for yourself right here, PC users.