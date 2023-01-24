Mystery Fire Emblem Game Seemingly Leaked

A mystery, and seemingly cancelled Fire Emblem game, has potentially leaked. According to the leak in question, there was supposed to be a game between Fire Emblem Three Houses and Fire Emblem Engage, the latest mainline installments in the long-running strategy series. What this game is and whether or not it's still in development, we don't know, but evidence of its existence has surfaced online, alongside evidence that it was supposed to be the next game after Three Houses.

The leak in question is a datamining leak, which means pulled from official game files. In this case, the files are from Fire Emblem Engage. According to the files of the new Switch exclusive, it was codenamed Iron19 during development. Why is this notable? Well, Fire Emblem Three Houses was codenamed Iron17. So, what happened to Iron18? Well, that's the million-dollar question.

There is clearly a missing game here, Iron18. That said, this is all we know. What this game is, when it was going to release, and whether or not it's been canned, we don't know. It clearly began development before Fire Emblem Engage, so its MIA status suggests it's been cacelled, but this is just speculation. Some have suggested that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes could have been Iron18, but this codename structure is used for mainline games and there's no mention of Iron18 in the files of Three Hopes. So, while this is a reasonable assumption -- and while it's possible -- the evidence does not reinforce this theory.

Fun fact, Fire Emblem Engage is internally codenamed Iron19.



Three Houses was Iron17.



Make of this info what you will. pic.twitter.com/zghv26pPWQ — DeathChaos (@DeathChaos25) January 20, 2023

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt because all we have is speculation and unofficial information. So far, neither Intelligent Systems nor Nintendo have not commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

