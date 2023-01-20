Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Have Fans Arguing For Classic Series Returns

More Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have fans arguing that what they really need is some classic series revivals. As it seems like is the case every month, there are whispers of an upgraded Nintendo Switch. But, nothing has been officially announced by the company. With the void of information just hanging out in the Internet, some fans are taking the opportunity to argue for their favorite games making a return on the console. While Fire Emblem , Kirby, and Mario have enjoyed multiple efforts on the Switch, it's been a while since some of the faces from the Gamecube or Wii eras have made an appearance.

Naturally, this all follows reports that Nintendo is bumping up production of the Switch with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the way in a few short months. That's decidedly the biggest release of the year so far in the entire gaming landscape. The red brand also just pushed the boat out on Fire Emblem: Engage as well. So, there will be a lot of players looking to either upgrade to the OLED model or people who have not purchased a Nintendo system this console generation. At this point, a revival of any strange IP from the publisher would be more likely than an upgraded console model.

Not Switch 2 trending again....



I swear this happens every other week lol pic.twitter.com/jWHb43231r — Aiden129 (@Aiden1291) January 20, 2023

