Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Have Fans Arguing For Classic Series Returns
More Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have fans arguing that what they really need is some classic series revivals. As it seems like is the case every month, there are whispers of an upgraded Nintendo Switch. But, nothing has been officially announced by the company. With the void of information just hanging out in the Internet, some fans are taking the opportunity to argue for their favorite games making a return on the console. While Fire Emblem , Kirby, and Mario have enjoyed multiple efforts on the Switch, it's been a while since some of the faces from the Gamecube or Wii eras have made an appearance.
Naturally, this all follows reports that Nintendo is bumping up production of the Switch with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the way in a few short months. That's decidedly the biggest release of the year so far in the entire gaming landscape. The red brand also just pushed the boat out on Fire Emblem: Engage as well. So, there will be a lot of players looking to either upgrade to the OLED model or people who have not purchased a Nintendo system this console generation. At this point, a revival of any strange IP from the publisher would be more likely than an upgraded console model.
Not Switch 2 trending again....— Aiden129 (@Aiden1291) January 20, 2023
I swear this happens every other week lol pic.twitter.com/jWHb43231r
What series would you like to see return? Let us know down in the comments!
NINTENDOGS?!?!
Switch 2 is going to have a camera, ain't it? https://t.co/DMmmrSPxTy— Views (@GoodSoaked) January 20, 2023
Backwards Compatibility sneaking its way in
cant wait for nintendo switch 2 to not be compatible with any of this https://t.co/GnwRMTjb50— Sackgod (@Sackg0d) January 19, 2023
Always more Fire Emblem
Who the heck cares about the Nintendo Switch 2, how bout we have THESE 2. pic.twitter.com/N8lCxb6Qta— Sol, Storm Arcus🌈, Jack's & KingsGlaives Husband (@heavenblitzer) January 20, 2023
Still waiting on this one to be honest
Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch family of systems— AntDude (@antdude92) January 19, 2023
It will never stop
"Switch 2" is trending......?— 𝐵adàss 𝓛umìnary (@CallMeMikeDeee) January 20, 2023
Again.....????
IN 2023????????????? pic.twitter.com/5i1RIoezrn
Lot of Tomodachi Life love
"Switch Pro" this, "Switch 2" that.
How bout we give the people what they REALLY want for the Switch? 🙏😤 pic.twitter.com/eLBb7JDSI8— Kribbly (@koomiloomi) January 20, 2023
Air Ride rules
"Switch 2" Nah man, give the people what they really need: pic.twitter.com/SoVnX2mmec— Kimi, roar. (@kimiroars) January 20, 2023
Themes as a dark horse
Whenever the Nintendo Switch 2 decides to become real, themes need to make a comeback. 3DS had so much more personality than the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/fa82H7XdXo— Pory (@pory_leeks) January 18, 2023