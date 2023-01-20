Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free

Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.

More specifically, and for a limited time, Ubisoft has made former Nintendo Wii game Rayman Raving Rabbids 100 percent free to download until January 23. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep forever, but you need to redeem the offer before January 23. If you're reading this after January 23, you're too late.

Why this game, in particular, is being given away for free, we don't know, but it's part of the ongoing Ubisoft's Lunar Sale, which runs until February 1. Again, why Ubisoft has chosen this game from its portfolio to give away, we don't know, but it's probably the first time you've heard the name since the game was released all the way back in 2006, 16 years ago.

Developed by Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Sofia, the Rayman spin-off was a Nintendo Wii exclusive when it was released. Eventually, it came to other platforms, but at launch, you could only play it on Nintendo Wii, where it earned a 76 on Metacritic.

"Hordes of crazed out-of-control bunnies have invaded, enslaving Rayman and forcing him to participate in 'gladiator-style trials," reads an official blurb about the game. "Help Rayman win his freedom back by entertaining and outwitting these fury foes. Use the most hilarious fighting moves imaginable. Run races on animals, fight in the arena, mesmerize the bunnies with your dance moves, throw cows, milk pigs or engage in plunger shooting madness! The possibilities for fun are endless."

