Nintendo Switch Report Could Mean Longer Wait for Next Console

The Nintendo Switch is nearly six years old, and the system continues to see huge demand around the world. While there's been a lot of talk about the system's successor, Nintendo has made no announcement, and the company doesn't plan on slowing down production on the Switch. In fact, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo actually plans to increase production on the system! Nintendo cut sales expectations last year as a result of the global chip shortage, but now that the shortage seems to have ended, the company is apparently planning to ramp production back up.

For this fiscal year, Nintendo is aiming to sell 19 million units, and Bloomberg's sources say that the company plans to exceed that number in the next one, which would be quite unusual for a system so late in its lifespan! However, the outlet speculates that a new design for the system based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could help to bolster demand this year. While Nintendo has yet to officially announce a model based on the game, images of a possible Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED leaked online last month. The Zelda franchise has long been one of Nintendo's most successful, so it's possible some fans could double dip and purchase a new system this year.

While Nintendo has not announced a successor to the Nintendo Switch just yet, there are some small hints that the company is already working on software for it. It's been more than five years since Super Mario Odyssey's release, and nearly six since the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Follow-ups to both of those games would make a lot of sense for a new system's launch window, whenever that might be. For now, Nintendo fans will have to wait and see when the next system will release, but it's looking extremely unlikely to happen in 2023!

