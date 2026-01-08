Fire Emblem Fans Excited for New Nintendo Switch 2 Game

The Nintendo Switch 2 lineup for 2026 is looking pretty light right now. In the coming months, this will likely change as Nintendo pulls the curtain back, but until then, there isn’t a ton for Nintendo fans to anticipate. There is one game, though, that looks poised to be one of the bigger releases of 2026, and it is going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

Over on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, there is a new post dedicated to looking ahead to Nintendo Switch 2 releases in 2026. And the sentiment among Nintendo fans in the comments is that there isn’t much to anticipate. In fact, the top comment points out that it is “a pretty weak lineup.” However, the second most popular comment points out that of the lineup, the new Fire Emblem is a standout.

Two New Fire Emblem Games

Late last year, Nintendo released a new free-to-start Fire Emblem game for mobile devices called Fire Emblem Shadows. This hasn’t sufficiently scratched the tactics itch many Nintendo fans have, though. The good news is that a proper new installment, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, is on the horizon. The successor to Fire Emblem Engage and Fire Emblem Three Houses, Fortune’s Weave does not have an exact release date, but Nintendo claims it will be released in 2026. The fact that it already has a window has some Nintendo fans thinking it will be the tentpole Switch 2 release in the first half of the year.

While some Nintendo fans speculate the game could be out in the next few months, the fact that we know nothing about it suggests otherwise. There has been one single trailer, and that is it. We don’t even have official game details. Despite this, Nintendo fans are clearly excited, as the aforementioned Reddit post demonstrates.

Considering the announcement of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave was the closer for last September’s major Nintendo Direct suggests this is the headliner for 2026, or at least one of the two headliners. There could be a surprise Nintendo is holding back for holiday 2026, but if you are not a Fire Emblem fan, there is a good chance 2026 won’t be the best year for you on Nintendo Switch 2.

