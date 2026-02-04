Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Gets New Update From Nintendo (And It’s Great News)

Nintendo has provided a new update on Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave this week that should put any concerned fans at ease. Following the reveal of the next mainline Fire Emblem game this past year, Nintendo has been completely silent about anything and everything related to the project. This had led some to worry that Fortune’s Weave could end up slipping back past its current launch window, which is broadly set for this year. Fortunately, Nintendo has now quelled those concerns by way of a new report it has let loose.

Mentioned in its new financial documents this week, Nintendo again doubled down on Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave launching on Switch 2 in 2026. A more defined window within this year wasn’t provided, but this update tells us that the game is still on track and doesn’t seem to be in danger of being pushed to 2027. Given this lack of a more specific release window, Fortune’s Weave seems to be further out than many of Nintendo’s other upcoming exclusives like Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Pokemon Pokopia, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, which suggests that it won’t arrive until summer or fall at the earliest.

When Could We See Fortune’s Weave Again?

While it’s great to hear that Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will still release this year, we might have to wait a few more months to see anything more from the game. Nintendo is set to hold its first major Direct of 2026 within the coming day on February 5th, but it happens to be a Partner Direct. This means that only third-party and indie games will appear in the presentation, with those developed by Nintendo not being highlighted.

With how Nintendo has operated historically, this means the first substantial Direct of the year that features Nintendo’s own games might not happen until May or June. At the absolute earliest, we could see a new Direct happen in April, but this month is one that Nintendo hasn’t held broadcasts in very often. Either way, Fire Emblem fans who are longing to get a new look at Fortune’s Weave will have to continue being patient, as this silence surrounding the title is likely set to continue for a bit longer.

