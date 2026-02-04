February Nintendo Direct Showcase Confirmed (Here’s When to Watch & What to Expect)

Rumors of a Nintendo Direct showcase in February have been circulating for a while. And today, Nintendo finally confirmed that the rumors are real, right down to the fact that it will be a Partner Direct showcase. As has been the case recently, we’re getting just about a day’s notice before the new showcase will air. Per a new post in the Nintendo Today app, there will officially be a Nintendo Partner Direct showcase on February 5th.

For those hoping to hear about a new 3D Mario game, this won’t be the time. Nintendo Partner Directs don’t feature first-party titles. Instead, they showcase games from partner developers who are working with Nintendo. This can cover a wide variety of games, from those published by Nintendo but developed by other studios to ports of third-party games newly headed to the Switch 2. The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on February 5th will take place at 9 AM ET. This is the typical timing for Nintendo showcases, so there aren’t any big surprises here.

Where to Watch the February Nintendo Partner Direct & What to Expect

The newly confirmed showcase will air live on the Nintendo YouTube channel, as well as via the Nintendo Today app. After it airs live at 9 AM ET, a replay should be available on YouTube. So, if that’s a bit early in your time zone, you can tune in when it’s convenient.

Nintendo hasn’t shared much about what to expect at the showcase. However, we do know that as a partner direct, it will be focused on third-party games. That means we’ll be waiting a bit longer to see updates on what Nintendo has planned for its first-party titles. However, those hoping for Witchbrook news like me just might get lucky.

As for other potential titles? It’s likely we’ll get more news of major ports for the Switch 2. With the newer console performing better with games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Pragmata, it seems likely we’ll see more action games and RPGs make their way over. The rumors of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth headed to the Switch 2 this year could, for instance, be confirmed in tomorrow’s Direct. It’s also possible we’ll finally see more about The Duskbloods, one of the partner titles teased with the Switch 2 debut last year.

What are you hoping to see during tomorrow's Nintendo Direct Showcase?