Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Gets Official Release Date with New Gameplay Trailer at Nintendo Direct

On the heels of a packed Summer Game Fest week, Nintendo has finally hosted its first major Nintendo Direct of 2026. And it was about time, as fans were fresh out of major Nintendo releases to look forward to on Switch 2. During today’s presentation, Nintendo dropped plenty of news. And for JRPG fans, the highlight is almost certainly the long-awaited release date for the latest Fire Emblem game. Though it has long had a vague 2026 release window, a specific date has been a long time coming.

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At long last, we know that Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will release for Switch 2 on September 17th. And we got a brand-new trailer to go along with it, giving us our first in-depth look at the upcoming JRPG in quite some time. For fans who’ve been waiting to see something new from the franchise at last, this is much welcome news. Let’s dig into what we learned during today’s Nintendo Direct.

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First revealed back in 2025, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is arguably one of the most exciting Switch 2 exclusives headed our way. The JRPG will bring players back to the beloved, long-running Nintendo RPG series that began with 1990’s Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. The series has changed quite a bit over the years, but it remains incredibly popular with fans of tactical RPGs and JRPGs alike. Since its initial reveal, Nintendo hasn’t shared too much about Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. And that makes today’s release date reveal and new trailer all the more thrilling.

Fortune’s Weave releases for the Switch 2 on September 17th. That makes for yet another major game release that month, and we gamers certainly have our work cut out for us. But even so, it’s thrilling to finally know when the next Fire Emblem game is coming out. The trailer gives us a fresh look at the game’s 4 playable main characters, Cai, Dietrich, Leda, and Theodora. You can check out the new, nearly 3-minute-long trailer for Fortune’s Weave below:

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Players will be able to choose from the 4 playable main characters for their adventure, guiding their chosen character to victory. Each has their own reasons for participating in Dagsion’s Heroic Games, and their own unique tale to uncover, not to mention unique techniques to deploy in battle. Along with participating in the Games themselves, players will be able to practice their techniques in the Training Grounds and travel beyond the city walls to gain necessary experience.

Of course, as a party-based game, there will be plenty of other characters to recruit for the game’s turn-based, tactical combat, as well. From the looks of it, this will be a return to classic Fire Emblem JRPG goodness, something the franchise definitely needs after a few less-than-beloved installments.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave releases on September 17th as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. Pre-orders are not yet live, which means pricing still remains unknown for the latest Fire Emblem installment. That said, a special edition called the Dagdan Collection has already been confirmed and will feature a steel book, physical world map, and more.

Will you be grabbing Fortune’s Weave when it launches this fall? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!