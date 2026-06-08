Nintendo Direct for June 2026 Taking Place This Week

Nintendo has officially announced that its much-rumored Direct for June 2026 will be taking place within the coming day. On virtually an annual basis, Nintendo holds a Direct presentation in June. This broadcast typically ends up being one of the biggest Directs of each year, as it reveals new games coming to Nintendo platforms in the coming year or so. Now, it’s known that this trend will continue in 2026, as Nintendo is set to share a ton of major news in only 24 hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this morning, Nintendo has confirmed that it will be holding a new Direct tomorrow, June 9th, at 10am ET/7am PT. Details on what would be featured in the Direct weren’t provided, but the runtime of the presentation was confirmed to be 50 minutes in length. Once the Direct is over, Nintendo will be holding a new Treehouse: Live event that will last 95 minutes and will provide more extensive information on some of the games highlighted in the Direct.

Join us on June 9 at 7am PT for a #NintendoDirect followed by Nintendo Treehouse: Live!



The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 50 minutes and Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be 95 minutes.



Watch here: https://t.co/Zp54IsS30q pic.twitter.com/bbMTwzu4YK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 8, 2026

Based on Nintendo’s upcoming lineup of games for Switch 2, we can already assume a handful of titles that will appear in the Direct. Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is one of the biggest games on the horizon for Switch 2 in 2026, but extensive gameplay footage of the project has yet to be shown off. As such, this will likely end up being one of the main focal points of the Direct.

In addition, credible reports continue to indicate that Nintendo is developing a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that will launch later in 2026. Assuming that these reports end up being accurate, there’s a very high probability that we’ll finally see this game unveiled tomorrow.

Per usual, Nintendo will surely have plenty of other big surprises at this Direct that haven’t leaked ahead of time. If you can’t watch the broadcast for yourself, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook as we’ll be sharing all of the most prominent news from the event as it’s announced.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!