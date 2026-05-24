Nintendo Has Been Almost Silent on the Switch 2’s Biggest Game in 2026

Nintendo’s first year with the Switch 2 has already produced some excellent games with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, but its second year is giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited as well. But with Nintendo, we rarely know much about its biggest games until the studio is ready to reveal them. This can lead fans to speculate on upcoming releases, and there is one game that has me obsessed. But there has been no extended gameplay showcase, no breakdown of new mechanics, and no major story details.

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Few games have me excited about the Nintendo Switch 2 as Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. It wasn’t that long ago that Nintendo’s tactical strategy game was a niche series, but that all changed with Fire Emblem: Awakening. Now, it is one of the mainline series on Nintendo’s consoles, and Fortune’s Weave has the potential to be the best game in the franchise. Yet, after the damage done with Fire Emblem Engage, Nintendo needs this game to prove the series can evolve again after a divisive launch on the Nintendo Switch.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Has Huge Potential for the Series

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Nintendo officially announced Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, but the company has revealed almost nothing beyond its existence. That level of secrecy has only led me and other fans to speculate on the upcoming RPG. Characters, story, and gameplay mechanics all differ between releases in this series, though most share the same foundation since the series began.

The franchise is now in a completely different place than it was fifteen years ago. Fire Emblem: Awakening on the Nintendo 3DS changed the series forever. Focusing on the characters and their relationships was a major change, and it was massively successful. Chrom and Lucina have become fan-favorite characters, even getting a spot in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Awakening completely reshaped the series by modernizing mechanics, expanding relationship systems, and making the games more accessible without abandoning tactical depth. This success continued with the series going forward, perhaps peaking with Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Fortune’s Weave has an opportunity to create a similar turning point and push things even further. Nintendo could push larger battlefields, more dynamic political storytelling, or deeper strategy systems that fully take advantage of the Switch 2 hardware. Right now, the mystery surrounding the game is almost as important as the game itself because fans believe Nintendo may be preparing something transformative. By looking at previous releases, we can form an idea of what to expect with Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, but until Nintendo confirms anything, fans are left in the dark beyond the initial reveal trailer.

Fire Emblem: Awakening Revived the Franchise When It Needed It Most

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It is difficult to overstate how important Fire Emblem: Awakening was to the future of the series. Before its release in 2012 in Japan and 2013 internationally, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems reportedly viewed the game as a last chance for the franchise. Sales of earlier entries had struggled compared to Nintendo’s bigger franchises, and there were real concerns that Fire Emblem might disappear entirely if Awakening failed.

Instead, the game became a breakthrough success. Its relationship mechanics, streamlined interface, flexible difficulty options, and memorable cast attracted a much wider audience. The Nintendo 3DS already had a massive install base, but Awakening stood out because it appealed to both strategy veterans and newcomers. Characters like Chrom, Lucina, and Robin became iconic almost immediately. Their inclusion in Super Smash Bros. further elevated the franchise’s visibility.

I remember buying Awakening largely because of word of mouth. For me and many others, that was the moment the series stopped feeling niche. The game balanced accessible systems with emotional storytelling in a way that made people invest dozens of hours into every battle and relationship. Nintendo clearly recognized the shift as well. Since then, Fire Emblem has received stronger marketing support, mobile spin-offs like Fire Emblem Heroes, and much larger production values overall.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Engage Show What Fortune’s Weave Must Avoid

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Fire Emblem: Three Houses succeeded because it gave players a world, a cast, and a story worth investing in. The political conflict between the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Golden Deer created constant debate among fans. Even years after release, players still discuss Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude because the writing gave each character strong motivations and flaws. The monastery system was not perfect, but it helped players form attachments to students before sending them into battle. That emotional connection strengthened every major story moment.

At the same time, Fire Emblem Engage showed how quickly the series can lose momentum when the writing fails to resonate. Mechanically, the game delivered some of the best tactical combat and impressive battle animations. The problem was the story and cast. The narrative leaned heavily into simplistic anime tropes, and many characters felt shallow compared to the layered personalities in Three Houses. Online discussion around the game repeatedly focused on disappointment with its dialogue and tone.

That contrast will almost certainly influence Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have clear evidence showing what modern fans want from the franchise. Players enjoy deep tactical systems, but they also expect compelling worldbuilding and emotionally grounded characters. Fortune’s Weave cannot afford to repeat the mistakes associated with Engage. If Nintendo wants the next game to become a defining RPG for the Switch 2 era, it needs to combine strong strategy gameplay with writing that players actually care about long after the credits roll.

Nintendo has already shown that Fire Emblem can evolve and survive dramatic reinventions. Awakening rescued the series. Three Houses elevated it to new heights. Now Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has the opportunity to shape the franchise’s future on Switch 2. The question is whether Nintendo can deliver the bold storytelling and fresh ideas that fans are hoping for after the disappointment surrounding

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