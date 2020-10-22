The First Fire Emblem Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo today announced that the classic video game Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will release for the first time in the United States later this year on the Nintendo Switch. Notably, this is the original 8-bit game that released in Japan on the Famicom in 1990 and not some sort of remake, and it's set to release on December 4th as part of a celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary. It will also only be available until March 31, 2021 on the Nintendo eShop.

“The Fire Emblem series has grown into a saga enjoyed by fans for its strategic gameplay and memorable characters," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as part of this morning's press release. "With Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, Nintendo Switch owners can now experience the game that started it all with enhanced features that make this timeless adventure available to everyone."

30 years ago, the first #FireEmblem introduced beloved characters like Marth, and the series’ signature strategic gameplay. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light comes to #NintendoSwitch, fully localized for the first time! Available 12/4.https://t.co/UUSjOSgyPu pic.twitter.com/B0vW1jIYCE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2020

Get a lesson in #FireEmblem history with the Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition. ✅ Replica NES Game Pak art piece & game box

✅ Mini #NintendoPower collectible

✅ Legacy of Archanea deluxe art book

✅ + more! Available 12/4, while supplies last.https://t.co/Z2Ku04mPez pic.twitter.com/ZUdFsYN5aB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2020

As noted above, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on December 4th for $5.99. It will seemingly delist from the shop on March 31, 2021. Additionally, a special Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition package will be available from select retailers for $49.99. It includes a stylized NES box, replica NES Game Park art piece, a 222-page hardbound art book, and a download code for Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light. There's also an NES instruction manual for the title, fold-out world map, and a "Mini Nintendo Power retro collectible." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fire Emblem franchise right here.

What do you think of the announcement that Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is coming later this year? Are you excited for more Fire Emblem, even if it's an old game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!