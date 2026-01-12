First Nintendo Direct of 2026 Reportedly Leaked (Including New 3D Mario Game)

The first Nintendo Direct of 2026 has supposedly leaked, and it may be happening very soon. As you may know, Nintendo fans had to wait all the way until March 27, 2025, for the first Nintendo Direct last year. This was the Switch 2 reveal and launch year, though, which complicated all matters of Nintendo Directs. Usually, the first Nintendo Direct happens in February, or at least this was the trend between 2019 through 2024, with the earliest happening on February 8 during this run. So perhaps it is fitting that the latest rumor claims the first Nintendo Direct of 2026 is happening in February, and it even provides a specific date.

The new rumor comes the way of a French journalist who goes by the name of BeeFuN, and who recently made the claim that a “huge” Nintendo Direct is happening on February 10, which is a Tuesday. To this end, the date checks out. On top of this, the leaker claims that a new 3D Mario game will be revealed. In other words, a new Mario game in the vein of games like Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 64.

Interestingly, this leak was brought to the attention of a well-known and reliable Nintendo insider, Nate the Hate. And while Nate the Hate does not co-sign the report, his response is nonetheless interesting, because he does not shoot it down, like he has done with bogus rumors in the past. Rather, the fellow insider simply said he has nothing to share on the topic at this point. This has reinforced the validity of the original claim for some.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if everything here is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. In fact, Nintendo Direct dates infamously move often, as they are dependent on many different parties all being ready at the same time. Naturally, this doesn’t always work out.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new rumor in any capacity. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.