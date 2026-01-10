Nintendo Switch Fans Just Got Bad News About a Highly-Anticipated RPG

Nintendo fans across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 just got some bad news about a highly anticipated RPG. As you may know, 2023 was a great year for role-playing fans. One of the best-selling RPGs of all time, Hogwarts Legacy was released. The Harry Potter game came to both Switch and Switch 2 already, though. While Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling RPG of 2023, and the best-selling game full stop across all genres, it was not the best RPG of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RPG fans will know the best RPG of 2023 was undeniably Baldur’s Gate 3, which also ranks among the best RPGs of all time. And it also sold its fair share of copies. Based on previous rumors and general suspicion, the expectation was that the award-winning RPG from Larian Studios was coming to Nintendo Switch. When this didn’t happen, the expectation changed to the Nintendo Switch 2. Apparently, neither is going to happen, though.

New Report About BG3 Coming to Nintendo Platforms

The new report comes the way of Nate the Hate, a well-known and reliable industry insider, especially when it comes to Nintendo. While he doesn’t have a perfect track record, he has had both major and undeniable leaks in the past. According to the insider, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Nintendo Switch 2 dream is over. Nate the Hate claims that while Larian Studios “would love” to do the port, its relationship with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast is “not healthy.” And thus it’s not going to happen, at least not for the foreseeable future.

“While Larian would love to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to the Switch 2… their relationship with Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast is not healthy,” claims the insider. “Late last year, I heard Baldur’s Gate 3 for Switch 2 was not happening, but needed more sources to verify.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything is always subject to change. This may be accurate now, but will it be a year from now? Meanwhile, none of the implicated parties has commented on this new report. There are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.