New F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Trailer Released, Release Date Revealed

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Sony debuted a new trailer for F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, an upcoming platformer for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is a Metroidvania style platformer set in Torch City. Developed by TiGames, the title puts players in the role of Rayton, a anthropomorphic rabbit with a giant mechanical fist. The new trailer looks very impressive, showcasing the environments players will explore, and some of the arcade-style combat that players can expect to see when the game arrives on September 7th. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.

Metroidvania games are all the rage at the moment, and F.I.S.T. could be a compelling new entry in the genre. In the game, Rayton is a former soldier in a war involving the Machine Legion, which took over Torch City six years in the past. When one of Rayton's friends is arrested, it convinces the former soldier to get back into action with his trusty mechanical fist. In addition to that weapon, players will have a drill and whip to use in battle.

For those unfamiliar with the Metroidvania genre, it involves one single map composed of interconnected areas. As the player gains access to new abilities, more areas are unlocked. Named for the Metroid and Castlevania franchises that inspired it, the Metroidvania genre has a significant fanbase, and has inspired countless games over the years. It remains to be seen whether or not F.I.S.T. will be able to stand with some of the better entries in the genre, but today's State of Play offered what looks to be a very exciting new game. For those interested in the genre, or those that haven't yet experienced it, this one is worth keeping an eye on!

In addition to PlayStation platforms, F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will also release on PC via Steam. Presumably, the game will release that same day on PC as well as PlayStation, but it's unclear, at this time.

