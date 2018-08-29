Five Nights At Freddy’s Creator Shares Movie, Console Port News

It seemed like only a few days ago that Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum was talking about the forthcoming film based on Five Nights At Freddy’s, promising information “soon” about the project. But now we’ve got a little bit more detail from the creator of the series himself, Scott Cawthon.

He recently posted a huge blog over on the Steam discussion page, not only talking about the progress he’s making on the film, but also providing a hint as to the previously confirmed console ports of the original Freddy’s, which have been lingering for a while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, he provided the movie news in a matter of quick updates:

“I’m happy to announce that the first draft of Five Nights at Freddy’s is finished! Jason Blum read it and thought it was great, although it will still need some work. The important thing, however, is that we’ve got a story! It will focus on the setting and events of the first game, while the second movie (if we get to make one) would be based on the second game, etc.

I’ve also been rolling around the idea in my head of going ahead and writing a draft for a second and third movie while everyone else is busy with the first, just to make sure that there is a solid story to be told, even if they never get made.

So, I’ll keep the movie news updated here:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (first movie): First Draft Complete!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Outline Created

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3: Outline Created”

So it sounds like it could still be awhile before we see Freddy’s grace the big-screen. However, in good news, it may not be long until we see him and the crew pop up on game systems.

He simply noted, “Deal signed; ports in progress! More news coming soon!” He didn’t say who with at this time, but an announcement could literally happen any day now.

It also sounds like he’s making progress on a VR port of Five Nights At Freddy’s, for those of you that dare to step into it. “I got to play a tech-demo for the FNAF VR game the other day. On the title screen, I stared up at Freddy, Bonnie and Chica all looking down at me, menacingly. It was very unsettling. They were larger than life. I told the game studio that if I ever feel comfortable testing the game then they aren’t doing their job! We talked about a lot of great ideas and I’ll be eager to see the next version,” he said.

So we’ll have to wait and see what happens with that as well, since the “tech demo” is “complete.”

Five Nights At Freddy’s is available now for Steam, along with many of its sequels and spin-offs.