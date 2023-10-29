Five Nights at Freddy's Movie: Markiplier's Cut Role Revealed

Minor spoilers for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie will be in this article.

Markiplier's scrapped role for Five Nights at Freddy's has been revealed. There are a ton of video game adaptations being made right now across film and television. Some of them, like The Last of Us, have been roaring successes. Even the ones that don't blow critics away, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, have been commercial juggernauts that are received well by fans. That may happen again this weekend with Five Nights at Freddy's which has been absolutely mauled by critics, but received a ton of positive reception from fans of the games. It's on track to bring in well over $70 million domestically this weekend, which is pretty amazing for a movie that is also streaming on Peacock right now.

One thing that disappointed a lot of fans, however, was the fact that beloved YouTuber Markiplier did not get a role in the film. Markiplier was asked to be in Five Nights at Freddy's, but he had to turn it down after scheduling conflicts with the production of his own film, Iron Lung. At the time this was confirmed, Markiplier opted to avoid answering what his role would've been, but now we know! In a new video from YouTuber MatPat (who also has a role in Five Nights at Freddy's), it is revealed that Markiplier would have starred as the security guard that gets killed at the start of the film. The opening of Five Nights at Freddy's is essentially a nod to the first game with a security guard monitoring security cameras at the pizzeria before being murdered. Markiplier would be a perfect fit for this as he has been credited with making the game as popular as it is by doing let's plays of the series.

It seems all but guaranteed that we will get sequels to Five Nights at Freddy's based on its commercial success. It wouldn't be hard to imagine Markiplier makes his way into one of those since he was unable to star in this one, but it remains to be seen.