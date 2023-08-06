Five Nights at Freddy's Plus Game Gets Pulled from Steam

Five Nights at Freddy's Plus has been removed from the Steam store, and it seems that the project has been cancelled prior to release. For those unfamiliar with Five Nights at Freddy's Plus, it was part of The Fazbear Fanverse Initiative, and was a remake of the original game in development from streamer Phil "Phisnom" Morg. While the title seemed to be a promising one, it seems that the situation came about following comments Phisnom made about Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach – Ruin. Phisnom livestreamed the game last weekend, where he was fairly critical and sarcastic about it, referring to it as "boring."

Following Phisnom's criticism of the game, members of the FNAF fan community shared frustration over his comments on Twitter. This resulted in backlash from some of Phisnom's fans, who allegedly began sending "death threats and videos of suicide and gore" over DMs to one underage user in particular. Discovering the situation on Twitter, Phisnom replied with more sarcasm, as well as jokes about how he should be the one getting death threats. The streamer/developer even sacastically replied to comments from the teen user that was allegedly receiving the death threats. In a recent video, Phisnom stated that he did not do enough to learn about the situation before jumping into the fray, and was unaware that he was replying to that person in particular, as they were using an alt account.

As a result of the situation, content creator and news reporter @JonnyBlox revealed that Phisnom lost his place in The Fazbear Fanverse Initiative, and the game was cancelled. In his video, Phisnom revealed that he will be taking some time off streaming and social media following the situation. The whole thing has been nothing short of a mess, and those looking forward to the project have shared their disappointment on social media that it won't be releasing as a result of the controversy, while also voicing support for the person that was harassed in the first place.

Were you looking forward to Five Nights at Freddy's Plus? Are you disappointed about how this all played out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!