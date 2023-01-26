Five Nights at Freddy Film Reportedly Casts The Gifted Actress

Casting rumors surrounding Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation continue to circulate. The latest rumor once again comes from Geek Vibes Nation, which claims that actress Kat Conner Sterling has been cast as a character named Max. Conner Sterling has previously appeared in Netflix's A Week Away, as well as the episode "teMpted" of Fox's The Gifted. As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official announcement. It is worth noting, however, that Conner Sterling's TikTok has recently mentioned that she'll be filming "a huge movie."

The Tweet from Geek Vibes Nation can be found embedded below.

🚨RUMOR🚨



While we cannot confirm this news we are hearing that actress Kat Conner Sterling has been cast as 'MAX' in the upcoming #FiveNightsAtFreddys film



Filming is set to run February 1 – April 6 in New Orleans, LA pic.twitter.com/03OZQhhZaz — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) January 25, 2023

Reports of Kat Conner Sterling's casting come just after another similar report yesterday. Geek Vibes Nation also reported that Netflix's You actress Elizabeth Lail was cast in the movie. While neither of those two roles has been confirmed just yet, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson were officially revealed for the film last month. Lillard will be playing series antagonist William Afton, while Hutcherson is playing Mike Schmidt. Schmidt was the security guard in the original Five Nights at Freddy's game. At this time, it's unclear how much of the film will pull from that game specifically, or if fans can expect elements from later games, as well.

It's been a long road for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, but things now seem to be progressing at a decent pace. The timing couldn't be better, as video game adaptations have turned a bit of a corner. Success stories like Sonic the Hedgehog, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and now The Last of Us have shown Hollywood that faithful adaptations can find a lot of commercial success, if done well. There's a metric ton of video game TV shows and movies currently in development, and it's hard to say which ones will stick the landing. It's far too early to tell for Five Nights at Freddy's, but hopefully it continues the current trend!

