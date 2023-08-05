Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Rumored to Have a 3-Hour Runtime

The new Five Nights at Freddy's movie from Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum and series creator Scott Cawthon may end up being much longer than some probably anticipated, according to the latest updates on the movie. While an exact runtime for Five Nights at Freddy's hasn't been revealed just yet, it's been said that the movie may be approximately three hours long. It's scheduled to be released in October, so we'll see between now and then as more info is revealed just how long the movie ends up being.

Twitter user Cryptic4KQual who typically reports on movie news and movie runtimes in particular tweeted about the Five Nights at Freddy's movie this week to tease the possibility of the three-hour runtime. The user stressed that this is an approximation of what the runtime might be, so it could be longer or (more likely shorter) than three hours. To compare that to other movies, The Dark Knight was just over two and a half hours, The Batman was just shy of three hours, the Oppenheimer movie is exactly three hours, and Avatar: The Way of Water is just over three hours.

Five Nights at Freddy's runtime has been updated to approximately 3 hours (APPROXIMATELY)



A few months ago on my alt i did say the movie had a pretty long runtime but this isn't final.#fivenightsatfreddys #fnaf #blumhouse pic.twitter.com/n8TxOATYGd — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) August 3, 2023

People in the replies guessed and hoped that the movie will probably come in short of a three-hour runtime. Five Nights at Freddy's is a property with a fervent fanbase that's been looking for a big adaptation like this to happen for awhile now, but some have expressed that three hours might be a bit too long for a movie like this while joking that some of the Five Nights at Freddy's game experiences would end up being shorter than the movie.

Just recently, another similar discussion sprung up whenever the movie got its official rating with the Five Nights at Freddy's movie confirmed to be PG-13. Some said that they wished the movie would've gotten an R rating, but most seem to be in agreement that PG-13 seems to be the sweet spot for the movie.

After Five Nights at Freddy's, Blumhouse has said it's open to exploring other video game adaptations. The movie itself is scheduled to be released in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th.