Five Nights at Freddy’s Fans Call Into the Pit One of the Best FNaF Games in Years

For a lot of Five Nights at Freddy’s fans, one of the most exciting events planned to celebrate the franchise’s tenth birthday was the release of a new game from Mega Cat Studios – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit. While the game had a lot of buzz surrounding it immediately after its official trailer debuted in June, particularly since it offers an actual visual representation of the Missing Children Incident, the fan reception has been incredibly positive across the board, currently holding a rating of “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam as the game approaches 2,000 customer reviews.

The positive response to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is also carried to Metacritic, where the game currently is sitting nicely with a user score of 8.1, landing it in the “generally favorable” classification, with some even calling the game perfect – a sentiment that ComicBook shared in our own review.

We gave the game a perfect score of 5/5 in our review published earlier today, expressing that “Mega Cat exceeded expectations for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit.” In our review, we consistently praise Mega Cat Studios for its careful construction of the game that resulted in a polished experience upon release and remain enthusiastic about the game’s various design aspects throughout.

“Not only is this a good entry to the franchise, Into the Pit is also a good game in general, and certainly what [we] would consider the best Five Nights at Freddy’s game release in years – and easily one of the top-ranking for [us] across the board when compared to previous releases.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is part of what seems to be an emerging trend of turning toward the previously published print media FNaF has released for adaptation or use in the games. While the freshly released Into the Pit adapts the first of the short stories published in the Fazbear Frights novels, fellow FNaF game developer Steel Wool Studios also announced another game that comes from the Tales from the Pizzaplex stories – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic. It’s been a topic of debate for years whether or not the novels and graphic novels are considered “canon” to the games’ mainline story, so it will be interesting to see whether or not there’s any confirmation of these games being part of the same universe in the future.