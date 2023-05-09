Five Nights at Freddy's Creator Responds to Leaked Movie Trailer

Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon has released a response to the recently leaked trailer for the movie adaptation that is set to hit theaters later this year. Over this past weekend, a leaked version of the first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's began circling online and gave fans their first lengthy look at what the film will have in store. And while Cawthon has said that the trailer's leak was disappointing, he's also thanked many for going out of their way to not watch it.

In a message shared on the official Five Nights at Freddy's subreddit, Cawthon shared his own feelings on the unfinished movie trailer hitting the internet earlier than it should have. After initially being saddened to learn that the video had leaked, Cawthon said that he later learned that a number of Five Nights at Freddy's fans across the internet chose not to watch it or even respond to it. As such, he ended up gaining a newfound hope and appreciation for the fans of the series while also promising that the finished trailer will be even better.

"I tried to ignore it and enjoy my day, but I was really, really, disheartened," Cawthon said of his initial reaction. "I know that Blumhouse and Universal (and me too) have all worked very hard to make something really exciting to share. So the thought of a first-look being spoiled was frustrating, and I was really dreading coming home to see what all had happened while I was away."

"To my surprise though, I got home and found a lot of YouTube channels refusing to do videos on it, Twitter channels refusing to repost it, countless members refusing to watch it, and moderators taking a stand against allowing discussion on it. It's really difficult, if not impossible, to prevent people from trying to spoil things for everyone else, but it was really encouraging to see the fanbase pull together and push back against it. For those of you who resisted watching it, I think you'll be much happier when you're able to see a finished product that is edited and polished, with VFX and proper sounds."

Currently, it's not known when this official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's might be released, but considering the movie is set to release later this fall, it seems like we should see more in the very near future. Until then, October 27th is the date to circle on your calendar if you're looking forward to watching Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters for yourself.