‘Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted’ Revealed for PlayStation VR

A leak from earlier this year revealed a virtual reality version of the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s jump-scare game coming to PlayStation VR. Titled Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, the upcoming title will place players inside of the terrifying realm of the video game. Thank to the first installment of PlayStation’s State of Play livestream, we’ve learned about a plethora of new games and experiences coming to Sony’s VR hardware. In addition to this, we also know that Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted is indeed real, and it is coming to the PS VR this spring.

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted is not just a singular title, but a collection of experiences based on the original five entries in the popular horror franchise. However, the fun and frights don’t stop there, as there will also be “several” fresh experiences for players to enjoy.

“Unlike the PC or tablet, players will use either DualShock 4 or PS Move motion controllers to interact with the door and light controls in the offices, pick up objects in the repair games, press buttons on the video switcher, solve puzzles, and activate your flashlight,” according to the trailer description. “There are also new features. For the first time in a Freddy’s game you can earn collectibles that you can play with at the prize counter. Find plushies, bobbleheads, action figures and more!”

According to the leaked ESRB rating that was removed shortly afterward, the upcoming game features “frequent screams and jump scares, with the words ‘You Are Dead’ appearing on screen after players are attacked.” Would players expect anything less?

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted has no specific release date as of now, but it is expected to drop on PS VR this spring.

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready to make your way around that terrifying pizzeria in VR? Will you be leaving these experiences to those who are better suited to handle them? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

