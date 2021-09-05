Fog of Love to Get COVID-19 Lockdown-Inspired Expansion

✖

The board game Fog of Love will release a new expansion inspired by the difficulties and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Floodgate Games announced that they had acquired Fog of Love, a two-person game focused on two people trying to build a relationship with each other. As part of the announcement, Floodgate Games noted that they were working on multiple new expansions for the game, including "Love on Lockdown," a new expansion inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. "This new love story explores the situations and challenges that we’ve all become familiar with over the strange events of the past year," Floodgate Games stated in their press release.

Additionally, Floodgate Games is also working on a full expansion for Fog of Love that focuses on "queer and transgender stories and the situations that reflect those communities."

Fog of Love was originally released in 2017 and is themed as a romantic comedy game. Each player creates their own character with goals and quirks. The two players try to work their way through awkward situations and unusual circumstances, trying to make their relationship work while balancing their own needs and goals. During each round, players play "Scene" cards representing different moments in a relationship, resolve them, and then move to the next chapter of a relationship. At the end of the game, players will reveal a final "Destiny" card and determine whether they had fulfilled the requirements to see whether their relationship was a success or a failure. To date, three expansions have been released for Fog of Love, each of which adds new potential wrinkles to a relationship. Fog of Love has earned multiple award nominations since its release for its unique theme and mix of roleplay and gameplay.

Floodgate Games is also the publisher of the hit game Sagrada, which involves using colored dice to build a stained-glass windows, and Vault Wars, a game about bidding on dead heroes' adventuring gear. Floodgate Games also recently announced they would publish Vivid, a drafting game about forming a network of connected memories while trying to score points.