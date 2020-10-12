For Honor Getting Free Update on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Ubisoft's For Honor is the latest title getting a free next-gen upgrade when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release next month. On the launch day for both systems, players will see a number of improvements, and will see their purchases and inventory automatically transferred to the corresponding next-gen console. While this inclusion is to be expected, the news should be quite welcome to players that might have been concerned about any potential issues. According to Ubisoft's official website, the next-gen versions of For Honor will feature the following improvements, carried over from the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions:

Improved Water Reflections

Improved Distance Level of Detail

Improved Shadow Resolution

Improved Texture Filtering

4k Resolution (Xbox Series X, PS5) / 1080 p (Xbox Series S)

It should be noted that For Honor does not support cross-saves, so purchases and inventory will only be transferable from PS4 to PS5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X. In addition to those changes, For Honor will also feature 60 FPS on all next-gen consoles starting with the release of Year 4, Season 4. Year 4, Season 3 kicked off last month, and the next season is set to begin in December.

All in all, these changes don't seem all that different from what a lot of similar games will be offering at the start of the next console generation. While previous console generations had little crossover in terms of software, the last few years have seen major growth in the concept of "games as a service." Given the amount of time and money players invest in these types of games, it has required a lot of effort on the part of publishers and developers to make sure that these games will be playable on next-gen hardware right away. Not all of these games will have noticeable graphic upgrades on next-gen hardware like For Honor will, but most games will likely take advantage of the upgrade in some form or another. It will be interesting to see which games continue to thrive once the new consoles arrive!

For Honor is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of For Honor? Are you happy about the game's upcoming improvements?