For Honor Is Getting a New Hero Soon

For Honor will soon welcome another new Hero to the game when Gryphon releases alongside the start of Year 4 Season 4 on December 10th. Ubisoft introduced players to the grizzled veteran Hero this week ahead of Gryphon’s arrival in For Honor with a trailer to show off his backstory and lengthy history with war as well as some of the moves and weapons he’ll be bringing to the battlefield. Like other Heroes released during seasons, Gryphon will be available to purchase soon for those who want to add him to their rosters.

You can meet Gryphon in the trailer below that features narration from the fighter himself as he details his backstory. He’s been known by many different names in the past, he said, but he’s going by Gryphon now, and he’s got apparently got some refined virtues and moral codes supporting him in his fight.

Gryphon wields the massive two-handed Bardiche weapon fitting for a hero who looks to tower above others during fights. At one point in the video, we can also see Gryphon using a small, one-handed crossbow of sorts to interrupt an enemy’s charge.

“Following the release of the Warmonger, For Honor’s Year 4 marches on with the introduction of a new Hero on December 10,” Ubisoft said. “Called Gryphon, this polearm-equipped Hero was originally a part of the Order of the Lawbringers before Apollyon’s death forced him from the Order and drove him to a mercenary guild. On December 10, Gryphon can be purchased from first-party stores as part of a $7.99 package that includes the Hero, one exclusive ornament, one Elite Outfit, three cates, and seven days of Champion Status.”

For those who want to know more about the new For Honor hero, you’ll be able to see more of Gryphon soon during the next Warrior’s Den stream. That stream’s scheduled to take place on December 3rd at 9 a.m. PT and will likely showcase Gryphon’s moves so that players can better identify his strengths and weaknesses. Twitch Drops and other rewards will be available during the stream, so even if you’re not into the idea of Gryphon, you should tune into the presentation to get some free stuff.

Gryphon comes to For Honor on December 10th with the start of Year 4 Season 4.