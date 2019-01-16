‘For Honor’ Reveals New Hero and Release Date

For Honor is adding a new Hero at the end of the month called Vortiger, the Black Prior, a member of the Knights faction.

Announcing the new Hero in the trailer above, Ubisoft gave some insight into the story behind the Black Priors and what role Vortiger played with them as well as how he fits into For Honor. Black Priors and Vortiger were tainted by Apollyon, the antagonist of the game’s campaign mode, but he and his followers have returned with Vortiger making his debut in For Honor on January 31st.

“Black Priors are heavy Heroes who fight with a giant kite shield and longsword,” Ubisoft said about the new Hero. “Once knights of the order of the Holy Balaur, the Black Priors were born when their leader, Vortiger was swayed by Apollyon’s promises of power. With her defeat, the order dispersed and disappeared. Now, the Black Priors have returned and fight for Vortiger, seeking to make amends for their past and pledge fealty to the Knights.”

Vortiger will be released first for those who have the Year 3 Pass on January 31st, but everyone else will get the chance to unlock the Hero later. The Vortiger is scheduled for a full release on February 7th and will cost 15,000 Steel if players plan on unlocking it that way.

Year 3’s first Hero might be Vortiger, but he’s not the only release Ubisoft has planned for the month with other content releasing alongside him. Updates for Heroes such as the Shugoki, Warlord, and Peacekeeper are planned for the first season of Year 3, and a new map that fits the Black Prior’s character will be out on the same day he’s released.

“There’s a lot more in store for Year 3, Season 1 of For Honor, as the Shugoki, Warlord, and Peacekeeper will all receive Hero updates,” Ubisoft teased. “Furthermore, a new Dominion map, Harbor, will be accessible to all For Honor players on January 31 for free. A port town on the shores of Lake Eitrivatnen, Harbor marks a key strategic location that members of the Black Prior once helped the Knights defend against their enemies.”

Ubisoft is holding a livestream event on January 24th which is expected to reveal more info on the first season of Year 3 regarding these Hero updates and other releases.