PS5 Users Can Get One of the Best First-Person Shooters Ever for Just $6

PS5 users can get one of the best first-person shooters of all-time for just $6. The offer does not require PlayStation Plus, but it should be noted that the first-person shooter in question is currently included in the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium lineup. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Store deal is set to expire on January 22, five days from now. After the 85% discount expires, the game in question will revert from $5.99 to $39.99.

The game in question is MachineGames and Bethesda’s 2017 PS4 first-person shooter, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, a sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and one of the best games of its year. This is evidenced by its four nominations at The Game Awards for Best Action Game, which it won, as well as for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performance. These nominations and awards pair nicely with its 87 on Metacritic. Unlike many first-person shooters, it does not have multiplayer, but it does have one of the best campaigns in FPS history.

One of the Great Single-Player First-Person Shooters

There are not many great single-player first-person shooter campaigns, as the genre primarily serves multiplayer, which makes Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus stick out even more. It is also the latest mainline Wolfenstein game, despite being nine calendar years old, though it sounds like its successor is finally happening. To this end, now is a great time to jump into the series.

In addition to checking out the 2017 release, its 2014 predecessor should be checked out as well. The two games are narratively connected, and the first game in the rebooted series is also quite good. Unfortunately, neither it nor its standalone sequel expansion, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, is on sale. As a result, they are currently $19.99 on the PlayStation Store. What is on sale is the spin-off that followed in 2019, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which has a Deluxe Edition that has been discounted to $6. This installment should be avoided, though. It was one of the worst games of its year, and it’s unlikely to play any meaningful narrative role going forward as a result.

Unlikely to Ever Be Cheaper

Considering it has been almost a decade since the release of the game in 2017, and the Bethesda game has never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store, we don’t expect this to change. Bethesda has discounted its games by 90% before, so it is possible this will get 5% cheaper sometime in the future.

