Fortnite 1 Gun Challenge Destroyed by Veteran Battle Royale Player

The online world of Fortnite has completely blown up with the title continuing to break records left and right and proving that PUBG isn’t the only battle royale game to make note of. There are a lot of interesting ways players can stay invested, one of those is the ‘1 Gun Challenge’ and one YouTuber crossed his arms, proudly declared “Accepted” and took to the battlefield.

The YouTuber in question is none other than Ali-A, an established streamer that is no stranger to the world of Fortnite: Battle Royale. His latest video takes on the 1 Gun Challenge, but it does look to be a little outdated because the SMGs have since been updated. Doesn’t matter, it doesn’t make this feat any less impressive and you can check out how well he did in the video at the top!

So what is the 1 gun challenge? It’s pretty straightforward: the player picks up one grey weapon and has to remain with that chosen weapon throughout the rest of the match. The upside is that you can upgrade the weapon itself, you just can’t switch it out. It’s definitely doable, but does help to have a familiarity with the game and shooters in general.

That grey weapon can be progressed all the way up through gold through proper upgrades, but it has to be done organically one colour at a time. Other important thing to note is that you must get a kill with each classification before progressing to the next colour. Before upgrading to the green, the grey must have first drawn blood and so on all the way up to gold.

He’s by far not the only player to accomplish this, but it does show just how much fun this game can be. It also comes at the perfect time with the latest update that brought with it a new hunting rifle and a new point of interest! You can see the full patch notes right here, but below are a few key points from the latest update:

BATTLE ROYALE

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Hunting Rifle added!

Single shot rifle that has no scope and is effective at medium to long range. Uncommon and Rare rarity. Found in Treasure Chests and Floor Loot.

Adjusted inconsistent drop rates for various weapon rarities.

Burst Assault Rifle drop chance:

Common decreased by 20%. Uncommon increased by 60%. Rare increased by 150%. Revolver drop chance:

Common decreased by 10%. Uncommon increased by 33%. Rare increased by 75%. Tactical Shotgun drop chance:

Uncommon decreased by 10%. Rare increased by 33%. Epic increased by 75%.

These weapons had unnecessarily low drop rates as they progressed in rarity. This does not change the overall likelihood of finding these weapon types but it does increase your chances of finding a higher rarity version.

Bug Fixes

Fixed discrepancies between crosshair location and muzzle firing location when shooting at close range targets.

Fixed shotgun collision inconsistencies when aiming through openings or around corners.

GAMEPLAY