Fortnite: 50v50 V2 Mode Returns

The intense battle mode in Fortnite is back and brings the chaos once more in the world of Battle Royale. “Two teams drop, one team wins,” boasts Epic Games and with the Thanos event still live, there’s a lot to enjoy within this wildly popular online title.

Two teams drop. One team wins. 50v50 V2 is back. Jump in now! pic.twitter.com/mTDmIar5Mc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2018

“Back and better than ever!” the previous announcement read on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit earlier this month. “Two teams of 50 battle it out with two buses, increased loot spawns, and massive forts.” Here’s what we know about the live mode from its previous round back in April:

Limited Time Mode: 50V50 v2

Two teams of 50 fight to the finish! Due to this being a “large squad” mode, Profile Stats will not be tracked. Daily & Weekly challenges will still work, with the exception of the Squad-based challenges (‘Place Top 6 in Squads’, etc.).

Storm & Map Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. Final storm circle visible on minimap at start. Players have 10 minutes to loot the map as the storm closes in on the circle, then 5 minutes to fight, and another 5 minutes as the storm shrinks to the end. Supply drops come in batches of 3-6, fall every two minutes, and only land in the final storm circle. Added dotted line to map, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.

Loot Farming resources increased 75% over default. Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%. Floor Loot spawns double ammo. Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo. Chests spawn double ammo & consumables. Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.



Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games‘ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.

Don’t forget to also check out some of the sweet buffs Epic Games gave to Thanos following recent backlash to their immediate nerf. You can see how the Mad Titan is different right here.