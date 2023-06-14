Fortnite Update Adds New Assault Rifle, Vaults Another

Fortnite is constantly changing up its weapon pool to help keep things fresh and balanced for its playerbase. With Chapter 4 Season 3 kicking off late last week, now is the perfect time for the developers at Epic Games to roll out new weapons while vaulting others that have caused players headaches. Today, we've learned that the Fortnite team has switched out one assault rifle for another in a move that is leaving fans somewhat divided. The Red-Eye AR has its fans who are likely miffed at it getting Vaulted, but it seems that most are happy with the MK-Alpha AR, its replacement.

The news comes via Hypex on Twitter, a noted Fortnite leaker with a solid track record. Of course, in this case, we're not talking about a leak. The Red-Eye is already gone from the weapon pool. The change was noticed today and has left some fans upset that they'll no longer be able to use the scoped rifle in the battle royale. That said, many players replying to Hypex's original tweet seem happy about the change because the MK-Alpha seems to be a bit more balanced, at least at this point in the season.

The Red-Eye AR has been Vaulted, and the MK-Alpha AR has been enabled. pic.twitter.com/yOLAsoXC0k — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 13, 2023

Fortunately, because the MK-Alpha is replacing the Red-Eye in the common loot pool, it won't be too tough to get. If you're looking to try it out, you'll simply need to keep an eye out since it spawns randomly, but it shouldn't take too much effort. You'll immediately notice that, compared to the Red-Eye, the MK-Alpha has a higher fire rate, but reloads slowly and deals less damage per shot. To put it simply, the Alpha is about the quantity of bullets over quality, but you'll need to make those bullets count or you'll be left out to dry while you reload.

Of course, this isn't the only change fans have seen in the game over the last few days. As mentioned above, Chapter 4 Season 3 kicked off last Friday, bringing the Wilds to Fortnite. As part of that, Epic has partnered with Transformers to put Optimus Prime in the game as a skin on the battle pass. And with the season just starting, we're sure to see even more changes coming down the pike soon.