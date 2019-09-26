Is Are You Afraid of the Dark? Coming to Fortnite?

The extremely popular video game Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations and crossovers with other pop culture properties. Just in the last several months, the game has had Batman, IT, and Borderlands events, just to name a few. So the fact that there now appears to be some sort of tease for a collaboration between Fortnite and the new Are You Afraid of the Dark? is not terribly shocking.

The evidence for this possibility traces back to a tweet from the new Are You Afraid of the Dark?‘s writer and executive producer BenDavid Grabinski. Grabinski yesterday shared a cryptic image of what appears to be the opening to the new carnival in the limited series, with the hashtag “#AreYouAfraidOfTheDark”, but something about the image is a bit… off. You can check it out below:

It’s not exactly an incredibly detailed image, but it certainly looks like there’s some clear Fortnite signs in there. For example, the trees look straight out of the game, and the sky has what appears to be a couple different cracks in it. Given how soon the limited series is set to premiere, if it’s really some sort of event and not just a clever Creative creation or fan construction, it’s likely to come to light sooner rather than later.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) and Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series is written by Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), both of whom are also executive producing.

D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel created Nickelodeon‘s original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series, which began in 1992 and ultimate concluded in 2000. The series focused on horror stories told from the perspective of young people, which was relatively uncommon at the time.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is set to begin October 11th. Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and most mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.