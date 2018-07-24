Fortnite Battle Bus Gets Birthday Bus Makeover

Fortnite’s Battle Bus has a new birthday-themed look in honor of the game’s first anniversary.

With Fortnite turning one year old today, Epic Games has added a host of celebratory changes that range form birthday cakes to challenges to a festive Battle Bus. Instead of the normal bus that Fortnite Battle Royale players would usually descend from, the new bus has been adorned with streamers, a decorated hot air balloon to support its flight, a trail of balloons following it, and a huge “1” candle to celebrate it’s first year on the market.

Fortnite players will be able to see the new Battle Bus if they hop into any game during the birthday event that’s going on now, but if you’re not able to get into the game just yet, Fortnite INTEL has an image of the new bus that’s seen below to preview what it looks like in-game. Epic Games also shared an animated look at the Battle Bus and other features like changes in the Save the World game in a tweet that wished all Fortnite players a happy birthday for their one-year anniversary as Fortnite fans.

Here’s the new Birthday Bus! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/B0uZErVGb0 — Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) July 24, 2018

The Fortnite celebration didn’t just bring an updated Battle Bus though – it also introduced the new challenges and more mentioned previously. Those challenges task players with doing different tasks that range from simply playing games to dancing in front of some Birthday Cakes. All of the challenges weren’t readily available for everyone with Epic Games confirming through the Fortnite Twitter account that there were some problems with everyone seeing their challenges in the early morning hours, but that doesn’t meant that you can’t complete them. To see exactly what you have to do to get the new spray, emote, and experience, you can see the full list of challenges here.

Those Birthday Cakes that have been added in Fortnite aren’t just made for dancing either. Next to these cakes are consumable slices of the desert that heal and shield players whenever they’re eaten, so you can knock out the challenges and prepare yourself for the next fight at the same time.

Fortnite Battle Royale’s patch notes for the latest update sum up everything that’s birthday-related in the update with all of those changes seen below.

Battle Royale Birthday Event