Fortnite Leaker Showcases Every Upcoming Eminem Skin

We've known for more than a week that the next big crossover in Fortnite is going to involve legendary rapper Eminem. He's coming as part of The Big Bang event that's set to launch on December 2 and usher in the next chapter of the popular battle royale. As part of the event, Fortnite players will be able to pick several Eminem skins that they can use to customize their character. The three new skins will be available a few days early on November 29, giving players plenty of time to grab them before the event. Today, a new leak has gone live, giving players an early first look at all three skins and the different styles available.

The leak comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter. While you'll want to take everything with a grain of salt until it's officially revealed by developer Epic Games, this is almost assuredly legitimate. Shiina has a long track record of successful leaks, and the footage seems to be an encrypted file. The set, which you can see in the video below, includes three skins, three Back Blings, 2 pickaxes, 2 gliders, and one new emote. There's no word on pricing yet, but that'll likely be announced by Epic within the next few days.

Fortnite Eminem Skin Bundle Leaks

The first new skin features Eminem in his Marshal Never More skin, which Epic describes as "The sharper, but gentler Eminem." Of course, you can customize this look to your liking, taking off his fedora and his suit jacket, if you want a more casual look. There's also an option to give him greyish skin, almost making him look like a robot or zombie. The next skin uses Eminem's Rap Boy persona from his iconic "Without Me" music video. Though, this version has been given an updated look from the 2002 original.

The final skin takes inspiration from Eminem's Slim Shady persona, though one of the alternative versions gives the skin a devilish look. As far as Back Blings go, the Mom's Spaghetti option is unquestionably the best. There's also the Raven's Stare and Shady Boombox if you want to change things up. Finally, the Eminem bundle has two Harvesting Tools (a pair of axes and a double-ended chainsaw) and two new Gliders.

All of this new content should go into the Fortnite Item Shop on November 29. Then, you'll only have to wait a few more days before you're able to show it all off during The Big Bang Event on December 2. Chapter 5 should kick off as soon as that event is over and will seemingly bring all kinds of new content and crossovers to Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.