Fortnite Is Making a Massive Change to Future Battle Passes

Fortnite is about to make a massive change to how Battle Passes will work. Historically, items that have been part of each Battle Pass in Fortnite have never been earnable in any other way. As a result, if players didn’t complete the Battle Pass and earn each of its rewards, those items have never become available to acquire once again. Fortunately, Epic Games is now going to alter this strategy, but it won’t impact Battle Passes of the past.

In a new post on the Fortnite website today, Epic Games said that it will start bringing back items from future Battle Passes to the Item Shop. These returning cosmetics will only appear 18 months or more after their respective Battle Passes have come to an end. Epic says it will be willing to bring back any and all cosmetics to the Item Shop, even those that were part of the Quest Rewards and Bonus Rewards sections of the Battle Pass.

“At least 18 months after a Battle Pass expires, any type of item from the Battle Pass may be added in the Shop for purchase. These include Outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, Instruments, Decals, Wraps, Loading Screens, Banner Icons, and more,” Epic said in its new blog. “Shop selection is dependent on a variety of factors, and there is no guarantee that a Battle Pass item will come to the Shop after this change goes into effect. If an item in a future Battle Pass will never be available outside the Pass, we’ll let you know!”

Bringing back Battle Pass cosmetics to the Item Shop is something that many Fortnite players have been requesting for years. The only downside here, though, is that those items that are part of older Battle Passes still don’t sound like they’ll ever be returning. This means that character skins such as Iron Man, The Mandalorian, Spider-Gwen, Geralt of Rivia, the DOOM Slayer, and numerous others will continue to be lost to Fortnite history.

As for what’s next with Fortnite, the game’s current season, Chapter 5 Season 3, is only set to last until August 16th. Epic has yet to provide info on what Chapter 5 Season 4 will have in store, but we should learn more quite soon.