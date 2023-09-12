Fortnite Gets Another My Hero Academia Crossover, New Skins

Following leaks from last month that suggested Fortnite would soon be getting a follow-up to its initial My Hero Academia crossover from last year, Epic Games has confirmed those suspicions with a second crossover live in the game now. Another crossover means another wave of cosmetics, too, with new skins for Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido all in Fortnite at this time for varying V-Bucks prices depending on what exactly you're buying as well as some extra cosmetics that'll be live for the duration of the crossover. Some My Hero Academia abilities have been added as well, abilities which'll actually be available in not only the normal mode but also the competitive scene for as long as they're available in the game.

New My Hero Academia Skins in Fortnite

As mentioned previously, the new skins available in Fortnite as part of the second My Hero Academia crossover are for the anime's supporting characters Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido. As is typically the case with any new skins brought on by collabs like this one in Fortnite, the skins all have alternate styles, too, that change up their normal looks when equipped. Each of the skins costs 1,500 V-Bucks if bought on its own, but the skins have also gotten some accessories to go with them like the Cold-Hot Hitters pickaxes for Todoroki, the Acid Axe for Mira, and the Red Riot Thrashers for Eijiro that can be bought in bundles.

You can see each of the skins in action in the trailer below that features the new cosmetics as well as the new ability that'll be in Fortnite for the duration of this event. To date, these new skins means that we now have My Hero Academia outfits for Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido, Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, and All Might.

Todoroki's Ice Wall & Deku's Smash

Along with his skin, Todoroki's got a new ability for players to use, too. It's called the "Ice Wall," and it's available everywhere except for in tournaments. It's basically a structure that you can call upon instantly to protect yourself or your team, and it also causes nearby players to slip around on the ice. It's found on the ground, in chests, or through the All Might Supply Drops that are back for the event.

"Putting your enemies on ice has never been easier: get your hands on Todoroki's Ice Wall item and you'll gain the power to summon glacial shields on a whim!" an overview of the weapon said. "The Ice Wall has a massive pool of Health to protect you and your party from harm, and it won't melt until it's been completely destroyed. Because it's so durable, be sure to choose your placement carefully!"

Joining the Ice Wall is Deku's Smash, the previous My Hero Academia Mythic added back in December. This weapon one-shots enemies regardless of their health if it hits them directly, but its drawbacks leave the user quite vulnerable to counterattacks while it charges.

All of Fortnite's new My Hero Academia content is live in the game now.