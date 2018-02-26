Fortnite Battle Royale Is Getting Jetpacks Soon

Fortnite Battle Royale is about to get even crazier, and even more vertical. Many of you have been having issues logging on to play Fornite this afternoon, but when you do finally make it online, you may notice a new update info prompt. Click that sucker, and you’ll be treated to this tasty little nugget of news: Jetpacks are on the way!

That’s right, my friends, Fortnite Battle Royale is getting jetpacks. What you see in the update window there is all of the information that we have. We know that it’s going to probably cost an arm and a leg in v-bucks, but we don’t know exactly when it will be available or what exactly it will do. Will this change the meta in a huge way, or will this be mainly cosmetic?

It’s very possible that the jetpack will more of an aesthetic upgrade. It could be that when you jump out of the party bus, instead of leaving behind a glowing or flaming trail behind you, a jetpack will appear during your ascent until you whip our the glider. This would make a lot of sense, and it wouldn’t require a bunch of balancing tweaks. Since this is an item that some people will be willing to pay for, and others won’t, we’re assuming that it would offer any gameplay advantages at all.

We won’t know for sure until EPIC offers us an official update. You can bookmark their Fortnite blog and news page here if you want to keep an eye on things, but we just checked and, so far, there’s no mention of the jetpack. I have little doubt that until we get an official update about what it does and does not do, there will be plenty of reactionary players groaning about how Fornite is turning into Call of Duty. Don’t freak out, guys. No one cares more about the success of Fortnite than EPIC at this point, and they’re not going to screw this up.

In the meantime, you guys still have a ton of new stuff and quality of life upgrades to get used to. The Season 3 update went live recently, and with it came so many changes. You can find our full Season 3 update wrap-up right here!