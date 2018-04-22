Fortnite Item Shop Adds “Saucy” Tomatohead Set, Googly Glider, and More

New shop items have arrived for Fortnite Battle Royale players and it is just one of the many ways you can tell that this is genuinely a fun experience that’s all about the game and not taking anything too seriously. Until you’re on a 1v1 for that Victory Royale, then things get real.

The latest items, seen above, will let you live out those fantasies of being the pizza you were always meant to be. And with a pickaxe named ‘Axeroni,’ you’re sure to win any showdown. If pepperoni’d up outfits aren’t quite your schtick (which, fair), there’s also the adorable Googly glider because it’s a scientific fact that Googly eyes make everything infinitely cooler and there’s nothing you can say that would change our minds about that. Because it’s fact. And science.

The Tomatohead outfit is part of the Pizza Pit set, with the outfit itself coming in at 1,500 V-bucks, with the Axeroni harvesting tool coming in at 800. The Googly Glider is also available for 800 V-bucks, which is pretty much a given that it’s a must buy. Look at that smile on his face, he just wants you to succeed.

The traditional mashup of older skins are also available, such as the Sash Sergeant outfit and the Assault Trooper, with the Spectre harvesting tool also available for 800. The “Fresh” emote let’s you harness your inner Carlton, while the Flippin’ Sexy emote is just that … it’s pretty flippin’ sexy.

None of the above items are required to play, and none offer any kind of buffs to the gameplay experience. Totally optional, totally fun, and a neat way to support the team over at Epic Games for their free-to-play game mode.

Fortnite Battle Royale is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. There is also an Android version of the mobile version coming soon, though they have yet to give us a solid release date for that yet. For now, however, the game also supports cross-platform play to make it even more accessible and more about the gamers that enjoy the Fortnite experience.

Happy gaming!