I Opened 37 Packs from Pokemon TCG’s Ascended Heroes, Here’s How Many New Legends: Z-A Megas I Pulled

Pokemon Legends: Z-A didn’t introduce any new Pokemon, but it did bring back the Mega Evolution mechanic in a big way. Between the base game and DLC, Legends: Z-A added over 30 new Mega Evolutions. Naturally, those new designs had to make their way over to the Pokemon Trading Card Game eventually. With the Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes set, several of the newest Megas are now in circulation. And the artwork for them looks pretty stunning, for both the Special Illustration Rares and standard ex designs. But how are the pull rates on those new Megas? Well, I had a chance to open a few packs and find out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Company sent me a sampling of the Ascended Heroes line for review. Across a variety of products, I opened 37 packs from the Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes collection. And while you can do the math to get a rough estimate of pull rates, sometimes, firsthand experience just resonates a bit better. In total, Ascended Heroes includes 13 different Mega ex cards, with 8 of them being new Megas from Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Each has a few different designs, including a Special Illustration Rare. But pulling them won’t be so easy.

Megas Are Fairly Rare in Ascended Heroes, But The Odds Seem to Favor Z-A

Photo by ComicBook

Given that there are only 13 Mega Evolution ex cards among over 290 total options for Ascended Heroes, they’re pretty rare. But opening a good handful of packs highlights just how rare they are. After opening 37 packs, I got only the following ex Megas:

Mega Dragonite

Mega Hawlucha

Mega Eelektross

Mega Froslass

If you’re doing the math on chase cards, it’s safe to say my luck could’ve been better. But in terms of hunting down cards featuring the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas, the odds are looking pretty good based on my experience. Though some of the Megas ex in the set are older designs, I managed to pull entirely from new Legends: Z-A variants. Not too bad. I also got a Mega Lucario ex, but that wasn’t luck, as it’s the featured card for the Poster Collection.

As for the rarities here? Mega Hawlucha and Mega Dragonite are both Mega Attack Rares. Mega Eelektross and Mega Froslass, on the other hand, are Double Rare holos. In other words, pretty standard pull rates for Pokemon TCG sets. Your odds of getting the rarest cards remain pretty slim, but you may well get one or two of the new Megas if you open a handful of packs.

ex Pull Rates for Ascended Heroes Are Decent Overall

Photo by ComicBook

While I was doing the math on how many new Megas I managed to pull, something else stuck out to me. I did actually pull a pretty decent number of ex cards overall, with a total of 10 ex pulls over 37 packs. That’s almost 1 for every 3 – 4 packs. If my experience is representative, ex cards could be potentially slightly more common in Mega Evolutions – Ascended Heroes than in Scarlet & Violet era packs. Those packs tended to average roughly 1 ex in every 5 or 6 packs, with a few exceptions. So, if you’re on the hunt for potentially useful competitive ex cards, Ascended Heroes might have something ot offer over other recent entries. But keep in mind, 37 packs is a pretty small sample size, so I could’ve just gotten lucky.

That said, the pull rates for most other cards seem about on par with the average. I managed to pull 2 Ultra Rare full art cards and 5 Illustration Rares (2 of which were Salazzle), with not a single Special Illustration Rare to be seen. So, if you’re hoping for ex cards and to pull a few of the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas, your odds aren’t too bad, if you’re able to get your hands ona few packs. But the likelihood of pulling any of the biggest chase cards from the set remains pretty slim overall.

Are you hoping to get ahold of Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes when more product drops on February 20th? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!