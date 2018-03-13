Fortnite Battle Royale Reveals Explosive New Weapon

We know that llamas and jet packs are on the way, despite the delay in favour of a new hunting rifle, but now we have another look at an explosive new way to cur favour in the world of Fortnite: Battle Royale.

“Explosive action, from a distance! Remote explosives coming soon to Fortnite Battle Royale,” boasts a new Twitter post from Epic Games. The new weapon type will certainly offer a new play experience in the game, making the focus on building at perfect placement even more key.

In true fandom form, the Battle Royale players came to celebrate:

Others … not so much:

Despite the mixed reception, it’s happening, and it’s coming soon. It looks like the remote explosives will be replacing the smoke grenades since Epic themselves have mentioned that they are ready to retire those to the Vault.

For what else is coming to the gamer courtesy of the most recent developer update video:

Systems Designer Eric Williamson ripped the bandaid right off when he addressed the delay head on. The postponed enjoyment was actually for a very good reason. The team over at Epic Games have been extensively playtesting the new item and found that it wasn’t quite ready for full-on gameplay. That kind of move is definitely appreciated, I would rather get something like that later and have it perfected than rushed and game breaking. Don’t worry though, Williamson assures fans that they are still coming, and soon!

The teams of 20 have also gone live and it’s a very limited time only game mode. The gist of it is that there will be five players of twenty all dropped down into the world of Battle Royale in a fight to the death for that sweet, sweet victory. Among the chaos, the blue circle of death and in-game storms are also offset at a much faster pace, making the game mode even more challenging than the already intense Battle Royale mode. Don’t worry though, supply crates and ammo drops have also been increased, so it works out.

It’s a healthy balance between squads and the 50 vs 50 mode they had live earlier this year, and so far it seems to be getting a pretty positive reception.

The 3.3 update coming up next month will include … llamas. These animals are randomly scattered throughout the map but they are more than just a pretty face. The llamas will actually help players in uncovering much needed game during a match.