Fortnite Battle Royale Werewolf Skin Concept Evolves as You Kill

The world of Fortnite has blown up and the team over at Epic Games has done a fantastic job so far at keeping the game experience fresh with new content weekly. Whether it’s new skins to enjoy or simply a new limited time only mode, players can’t seem to get enough of this free-to-play battle royale title. Because of the booming popularity and the openness regarding innovative skins, players have taken their own creativity out for a spin in hopes that their concepts might make it into the game itself. There are tons of amazing ones out there, but this latest evolving skin design is probably one of my favourites that I’ve seen so far.

Reddit user RexSadio took to the forums to show off a gif of his design. The concept? A werewolf skin that actually changes depending on your kills! Want to evolve into your ferocious final form? You better get good, because that’s the only way this fan creation reaches total badassery. Check it out in action in the GIF below:

Fellow players on Reddit immediately took to the idea with comments like “take my money” and “Love the idea, so sick!” It’s not hard to see why it’s exciting. It’s also a good indicator for other players – you roll up on this dude in his final form, you know you’re in for a good fight. Now if only it had a truly wolfed out form … but maybe that will come in a “part 2” post from this creative fan.

In other Fortnite news, did you see that the vending machine is officially happening now? As per our previous coverage:

Epic Games hasn’t said anything about the Vending Machine just yet, but considering that it’s advertising it in-game, it’s probably just a matter of time before players will be able to discover it (more commonly this time) and start to stockpile on the goods they need to win the round.

That doesn’t mean players can’t look for the Vending Machine in the meantime. As the original story noted, “We mentioned that this vending machine is hidden. It’s so hidden, in fact, that you’re not even supposed to be able to see it or access it. As you can see, the player in the video was booted from a match and ended up falling and glitching through the bottom of the Battle Royale map. Here, in a strange polygonal purgatory underneath the war-ravaged soil between Dusty Depot and Tilted Towers.” More details can be found in the original story.