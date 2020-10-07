Fortnite Leak Hints at Captain Marvel Coming Soon

✖

A new Fortnite leak has surfaced, possibly revealing the next Marvel hero coming to the free-to-play PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android game. More specifically, an upcoming ability has leaked, and while the ability doesn't directly reveal or hint at Captain Marvel coming to the game, that's the current speculation surrounding the leak based on other recent rumors and leaks.

Discovered by Fortnite leakers "Sizzy" and "Athena Big Boi," the ability is temporarily filed under "cherry" in the files. Meanwhile, the ability involves fire. If you combine this with the fact that Captain Marvel has been depicted on official promotional material for the game it strongly suggests that this leak is related to the character.

In addition to Captain Marvel, some have suggested, largely because of the ability involving fire, that this could be hinting at Ghost Rider, but this seems unlikely. Not only is there little momentum in terms of leaks and rumors backing this up, but there are far more prominent Marvel characters, such as Captain Marvel, who would presumably be added first. But it's a possibility, especially with Halloween coming up.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

Here is an overview of some of the particles that are in the game files for an upcoming boss ability/weapon called "cherry" in the game files. Some particles don't show up because they are unfinished but you can see their names [Credit @AthenaBigBoi & @SizzyLeaks if used] pic.twitter.com/F55GixJTTp — Sizzy • Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) October 4, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt like you would any leak. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the leak or the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely it will as it typically opts to stay silent on this type of stuff.

