Fortnite Teases Long-Awaited Item

✖

The recent Fortnite Wolverine trailer has seemingly teased the release of a long-awaited item. In the newest trailer of the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android that reveals Wolverine, Epic Games slyly snuck in the unreleased dual swords pickaxe. The cameo is quick, but as you can see below, it's clearly the dual swords that players thought were coming to the game in previous seasons.

At the moment, there's no confirmation whether these are a weapon or a pickaxe, however, given their size, many are assuming they are the latter. However, Fortnite has dabbled with melee weapons in the past, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that they are weapons.

That said, because they are spotted in the trailer, many are now wondering if they are coming to the game soon. Unfortunately, Epic Games has not addressed this speculation. At the moment of publishing, they still aren't in the game, but it's possible this will change in the near future.

Below, you can check out the dual swords for yourself, courtesy of Fortnite content creator and leaker HypeX:

Unreleased dual swords pickaxe, spotted in the wolverine trailer! pic.twitter.com/iQhSntaklA — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 1, 2020

Again, for now, it remains to be seen if the dual swords are actually coming to the game or if they were simply implanted here for the purpose of the trailer. If Epic Games provided any type of comment on this bit of speculation, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Fortnite is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the game -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: