Watch: Epic Fortnite NPC Battle Shows Who Wins When Iron Man Fights Wolverine

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has placed a major focus on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, including favorites like Iron Man and Wolverine. In the game, several of these characters appear on the map, and players can defeat them in order to take their special abilities. Most of these heroes are fairly spaced out, but Twitter user @watermelon_s0da was able to lure Wolverine away from his location in Weeping Woods and over to Stark Industries for a battle with Iron Man. While the two spent some time together on the Avengers, it seems that there's no love lost between them! The video can be found in the Tweet below.

Oh and Wolverine vs. Iron Man too lmao pic.twitter.com/fcJnniz8ql — 🪐 Sodi 🍉✨ (@watermelon_s0da) September 23, 2020

In the video, the armored Avenger clearly puts up a valiant effort, but Wolverine's adamantium claws make short work of Tony Stark. It's really wild watching the two NPCs do battle, and it's a reminder of just how well Marvel's characters have translated to the world of Fortnite. After Wolverine finishes off Iron Man, the character directly beelines for @watermelon_s0da, in a moment that highlights the character's aggressiveness in the game. According to the Twitter user, Wolverine took out some other characters, as well, including a Gorger!

Fortnite's addition of Marvel content seems to be a pretty big hit with fans. Over the years, Fortnite has offered a number of tie-ins to promote Marvel films and characters, but the game's latest season has taken things to a much bigger level. In addition to the characters appearing throughout the game's maps, there are Marvel-related skins to unlock, monuments to visit, and even a tie-in comic that takes place within the continuity of the comics!

It's hard to say for sure if Wolverine would always come out on top against Iron Man, or if this is just a one-off thing. Fans will just have to try to replicate @watermelon_s0da's experiment to see for themselves!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Fortnite's latest season? Have you been enjoying the game's Marvel-related content so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!